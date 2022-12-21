The Onamia ice rink on Main Street will soon be open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Some skates are available for use during the above hours.
Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. starting in December at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time!
Dates include: Dec. 31; Jan. 7 and 28; Feb. 4 and 25; and March 4 and 25.
No registration necessary.
The Isle Lions Christmas Tree of Giving is at Teal’s Market. Individuals may select an ornament and then buy a gift for a local senior. Gifts should be dropped off, unwrapped and with the ornament, at Isle Hardware Hank.
Isle Area Pickleball plays every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (8:30-11:30 a.m.); Wednesday 6 p.m. at the IREC. We welcome new and seasoned players.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling:Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
