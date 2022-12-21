The Onamia ice rink on Main Street will soon be open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows:  Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.  Some skates are available for use during the above hours.

Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. starting in December at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time!  

