The Garrison Commercial Club will present its Kids Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Garrison Community Center.
Activities include: visit with Santa; a hay ride to see Christmas lights; cookies, hot dogs, chips and hot cocoa; create a craft with the fire department. Children will receive a free gift, goodie bag while supplies last and be entered for a chance to win a bike.
Everyone is invited to attend this free event. The Garrison Community Center is located at 27174 Central St., Garrison (connected to the Garrison Fire Hall).
The Community Toy Box is coming to the Mille Lacs area once again. Volunteers are collecting toys for children infant to 12 years old and cash donations (checks can be made out to the Community Toy Box) at area businesses now through Dec. 12. The drive-through style toy distribution will be held at the Onamia Vets Club parking lot at Hwy. 169/27 junction on Dec. 17, 3-5 p.m. If you are a business and would like to put a toy donation box in your business, please call 320-630-8195.
Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. starting in December at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time!
Dates include: Dec. 31; Jan. 7 and 28; Feb. 4 and 25; and March 4 and 25.
No registration necessary.
The Isle Lions Christmas Tree of Giving is at Teal’s Market. Individuals may select an ornament and then buy a gift for a local senior. Gifts should be dropped off, unwrapped and with the ornament, at Isle Hardware Hank.
Learn a simple book-folding technique to create Christmas trees out of old books during a special crafting event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Aitkin Public Library. Geared toward teens and adults, the event will be held in the community room. All materials will be provided. Registration (required for each individual attending) begins the evening of Nov.15 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Celebrate the holiday season with a night of music featuring local, award-winning classical guitarist Samuel Hines on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. Hines will play classical renditions of your favorite holiday tunes.
This program is open to all ages. No registration necessary.
Isle Area Pickleball plays every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (8:30-11:30 a.m.); Wednesday 6 p.m. at the IREC. We welcome new and seasoned players.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
HAPPENINGS submissions welcomed for this weekly listing. Send to: news.messenger@apgecm.com. Deadline is noon Fridays.
