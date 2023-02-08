The Onamia ice rink on Main Street is open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Some skates are available for use during the above hours.
Isle’s ice-skating rink, just north of Nyquist Elementary School, is open! The hours are 12-7:30 p.m. all non-school days and 3- 7:30 p.m. school days. Hope to see you all there!
Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time! No registration necessary.
Dates include: Feb. 25; and March 4 and 25.
Read stories, sing songs, and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Storytime is a 30-minute program designed for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome! No registration necessary.
Join the McGregor Public Library for preschool storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We will read stories, sing songs, and more. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Storytime is a 30-minute program designed for children ages three to five and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome! No registration necessary.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be available for tax assistance at East Central Regional Library locations in Cambridge and Aitkin starting in February.
At the Cambridge Public Library, assistance will be available each Saturday from Feb. 4 to April 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 651-674-8658. Appointments will be held in the Opportunity Room (main level) during the month of February and the Great Northern Room (lower level) during March and April.
At the Aitkin Public Library, tax help will be available every Thursday from Feb. 9 to April 13, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call 218-845-2666.
These events are sponsored by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), the nation’s most extensive volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service. They work with low to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, to help them get all the deductions and credits they deserve.
The Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.
Isle Area Pickleball plays every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (8:30-11:30 a.m.); Wednesday 6 p.m. at the IREC. We welcome new and seasoned players.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
In Aitkin, Ruby’s Pantry is held the first Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Journey North Community Church. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Ruby’s Pantry is held the second Tuesday of the month at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd from 4:30-6 p.m. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
HAPPENINGS
submissions welcomed for this weekly listing. Send to:
Deadline is noon Fridays.
