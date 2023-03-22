A First Aid Basics class will be offered by Margaret Willis at the Onamia Depot Library. The class will be held Wednesday, March 22 from 3-4 p.m. at no charge. You will learn things you can do to help someone injured or sick and to perform assessment to determine if someone needs further medical care.

Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time!  No registration necessary. Dates include: March 25.  

