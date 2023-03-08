On Wednesday, March 15, 3-4 p.m., a Beginning Computer Class at no charge will be held at Onamia Depot Library.Basic computer use by Peter Willis: setting up an email account, how to send attachments, writing and saving letters, how to do an internet search, identifying possible bad sites that could hack your computer, using the internet to find Onamia Depot Library to order books. To pre-register call 320-532-5210 or email onamiadepotlibrary@yahoo.com.

A First Aid Basics class will be offered by Margaret Willis at the Onamia Depot Library. The class will be held Wednesday, March 22 from 3-4 p.m. at no charge. You will learn things you can do to help someone injured or sick and to perform assessment to determine if someone needs further medical care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.