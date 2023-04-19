COMMUNITY
The Firepit Bar and Grill in Ogilvie will host a benefit on April 29, 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Tawney and Blake Maul to support son Ansel and his medical needs.
LIBRARIES
On April 19 at the Onamia Depot Library from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., learn to identify your stressors and learn what actions to take to reduce the amount of stress in your life. Class will be taught by Collette Colucci from Family Pathways and is no charge.
The North Branch Area Library invites young poets from across the East Central region to enter the 2023 Youth Poetry Contest. Each year, poets in kindergarten through 12th grade write and submit a poem based on a theme. This year’s theme is “Hear My Voice.” Deadline is Friday, April 21 by 6 p.m. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Join us at the Aitkin Public Library for a special Earth Day edition of Craft Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. We will learn how to convert old soup cans into decorative flower pots. All materials will be provided.
This event is recommended for ages 13 and older. Registration is required and opens March 28 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
Tuesdays at Aitkin Public Library, 10:30 a.m., read stories, sing songs, and more at preschool storytime. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
On Fridays, 10:30 a.m., join the McGregor Public Library for preschool storytime. We will read stories, sing songs, and more. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Storytime is a 30-minute program designed for children ages three to five and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome! No registration necessary.
RECREATION
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 22.
For more information, visit the DNR’s Free Park Days page (mndnr.gov/freeparkdays) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
EXTRACURRICULAR
Isle Area Pickleball plays every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (8:30-11:30 a.m.); Wednesday 6 p.m. at the IREC. We welcome new and seasoned players.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
RECYCLE
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
FOOD PANTRY
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
In Aitkin, Ruby’s Pantry is held the first Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Journey North Community Church. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Ruby’s Pantry is held the second Tuesday of the month at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd from 4:30-6 p.m. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Onamia Food Pantry, located at 502 Main Street (Family Pathways). Call 320-532-7665 to schedule a shop or a senior doorstep delivery.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Sharing Lives and Sharing Loss: Sharing Lives and Sharing Loss grief support group will meet on the third Monday of every month at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home (124 Maple Ave E, Mora) at 4 p.m. The group is facilitated by St. Croix Hospice Chaplain, Kate Mensing. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. Call 320-679-1822 for registration or with any questions.
• Aitkin County Caregiver Memory Loss Support Group: We understand caregiving can be a very demanding and sometimes overwhelming position. Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups are conducted by trained facilitators. It is a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia/Alzheimer. Meetings are 1st Wednesday of the month at 12:45 p.m. at the Aitkin County CARE Birch Street Center, 20 3rd St NE. 218-927-1383. Visit alz.org/mnnd.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
