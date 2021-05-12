GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
• COVID-19 vaccine sign up: To sign up for COVID-19 vaccine, visit: www.millelacs.mn.gov/.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage: At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 676-3556 if interested.
Isle Area Farmers market: At Johnson’s Portside beginning Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wahkon Veterans Park: 100th anniversary re-dedication ceremony. Saturday, May 29. See Wahkon Wave Facebook page for more details.
Paint & Sip (Moonlight Reflection theme) at Tibbetts Wilderness Cabin Coffee: A Paint & Sip will be held on May 19 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Cost is $30. Pre-registration required. Located on Main St. in Isle. Call (320) 362-4645 to register.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia: AA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Onamia: NA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting via Zoom: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, at 1:00pm. A Movement Disorder Specialist who is a neurologist from the Twin Cities will present on Parkinson’s Disease and a treatment option. Also, a person with Parkinson’s will tell their story. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call 218-829-4017.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
* Onamia: Support your Vets. Volunteers will be out May 14 & 15 distributing poppies in Onamia and surrounding areas. Support our Veterans by getting a poppy.
