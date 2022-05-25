UPCOMING EVENTS
Graduation ceremonies at Isle High School begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Graduates need to arrive by 6:15 with cap and gown. The seniors will parade through the elementary school wearing their gowns at 9 a.m. that day, followed by ceremony practice. Baccalaureate begins at 7 p.m. at the Auditorium. Graduates need to arrive by 6:45 p.m. Last day of classes is Wednesday, June 1.
A Memorial Day Program will be held at 1 p.m. at the Malmo Cemetery and at 2 p.m. at Lakeside on SUNDAY, May 29 (note corrected day).
Adopt a Shoreline and Rez Road clean-up days are this week. District 3 is May 25 in Hinkley and Sandstone; May 26 in McGregor for District 2 and May 27 in Isle and Onamia for districts 1 and 2. Participants can meet at the Chiminising Center in Isle or the Old District 1 Community Center in Onamia, where lunch will be served after the morning cleanup sessions. The cleanup events are open to the public.
Graduation ceremony at Onamia High School Friday, June 3. Last day of classes is Thursday, June 2.
Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions 18th annual clean up date, Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to noon, Garrison VFW parking lot. Appliances, batteries, bicycles, chairs, electronics, grills, lawn mowers, mattresses, propane tanks, scrap metal sofas, tables and tires (rims/no rims) accepted. No chemicals or paints.
The Isle Garden Club plant sale will take place one mile north of Isle behind the Farmers Market on Vista Road on Saturday June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the cool, wet weather, the sale has been changed from Memorial weekend to the first weekend in June. Some of the items available this year include: annuals, perennials, vegetables, fruits, herbs, miscellaneous houseplants, seeds bulbs and tubers, garden art, pots, planters and vases.
Onamia Days will run June 10-12. The Grand Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The theme is, “Full Steam Ahead.”
Celebration of Life for Bill Konze, Sunday June 19, 2022. 1-3 p.m. at Onamia Depot Library. Lunch served.
Isle Days 2022 will run July 8-10. The theme is “Isle Be Fancy Like …” Volunteers are needed. Contact Isle Days General info at 320-293-1685 or email isledayscommittee@gmail.com
The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions 25th Annual Swinging for Scholars golf event is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at Ruttger’s Jack’s 18 on Bay Lake.
Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
A Caregivers Support Group meets every third Tuesday – 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Information: 320-630-4585.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet on Thursday, June 2, 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. A pharmaceutical company will discuss a new medication for Parkinson’s. For questions call 218-829-4917.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tuesday, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
HAPPENINGS submissions welcomed for this weekly listing. Send to: news.messenger@apgecm.com. Deadline is noon Fridays.
