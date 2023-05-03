COMMUNITY

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Health and Human Services will be holding a powerful MMIW/R (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Relatives) event this Thursday, May 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature many speakers, including Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, District I Representative and father/Grandfather Virgil Wind, Tawny Smith-Savage, Violence Prevention Coordinator from the office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, Health and Human Services Commissioner Nicole Anderson, some youth speakers, and several community members who have been impacted by missing or murdered relatives.

