COMMUNITY
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Health and Human Services will be holding a powerful MMIW/R (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Relatives) event this Thursday, May 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature many speakers, including Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, District I Representative and father/Grandfather Virgil Wind, Tawny Smith-Savage, Violence Prevention Coordinator from the office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, Health and Human Services Commissioner Nicole Anderson, some youth speakers, and several community members who have been impacted by missing or murdered relatives.
The Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners will be hositing a plant sale on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will have annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs for sale at the Great Northern Depot Museum in Princeton.
LIBRARIES
Onamia Depot Library presents a class, Tree Care and Planting with Peter Willis, on May 10 from 3-4 p.m. Cost is $5. Learn which trees grow best in your environment and how to plant a tree to give it the best chance to become a majestic tree. Take a small tree home to plant!
Find a literary treasure or two while supporting your local library at the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library Spring Book Sale! The sale will be held in the library’s community room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. All hardcover books are $1.00 each, and everything else is $.50 each.
A bag sale will be held Saturday afternoon – all you can fit in a bag for $3!
Proceeds go to the Friends to help fund new events and programs at the Aitkin Public Library.
Join the Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners for a presentation workshop on planting annual flowers and vegetablesfor maximum success on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Princeton Area Library.
Participants will learn how to prepare seed bed and containers, determining when to plant: average last frost date, hardening off new plants, protection from harsh environments, proper planting depth, insect protection, and watering, weed control, and pruning. Afterward, there will be time for questions.
This program is recommended for adults and seniors. No registration necessary.
StoryTime Fun at the Onamia Depot Library: Get ready for some animal fun! Each day will include stories, songs, movement, free books and a take-home art project! After each class optional time will be available for book browsing. StoyTime Fun is free and will be held May 6, 13 and 20 from 10-10:30 a.m. Activities are geared for children ages 0-9; older siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tuesdays at Aitkin Public Library, 10:30 a.m., read stories, sing songs, and more at preschool storytime. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
On Fridays, 10:30 a.m., join the McGregor Public Library for preschool storytime. We will read stories, sing songs, and more. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Storytime is a 30-minute program designed for children ages three to five and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome! No registration necessary.
EXTRACURRICULAR
Isle Area Pickleball will soon be playing outdoors at the Isle High School tennis courts, where we have six courts. We play every Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-11:30; Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5-8 pm. Typically we play on weekends, but check the Playtime Scheduler app for times. We welcome new and seasoned players.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
MSA Flagship - Cribbage Thursday 1:30 p.m. Meat raffle and horse races Friday 5:30 p.m. Bingo Sunday 2 p.m.
RECYCLE
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
FOOD PANTRY
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
In Aitkin, Ruby’s Pantry is held the first Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Journey North Community Church. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Ruby’s Pantry is held the second Tuesday of the month at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd from 4:30-6 p.m. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Onamia Food Pantry, located at 502 Main Street (Family Pathways). Call 320-532-7665 to schedule a shop or a senior doorstep delivery.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763) 732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Aitkin County Caregiver Memory Loss Support Group: Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups are conducted by trained facilitators. It is a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia/Alzheimer. Meetings are 1st Wednesday of the month at 12:45 p.m. at the Aitkin County CARE Birch Street Center, 20 3rd St NE. 218-927-1383. Visit alz.org/mnnd.
• Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders; Awareness, Networking and Mentoring: meets the third Thursday of each month at 10:15 a.m. at the Jesse F. Hallett Memorial Library located in Crosby.
The goal is to provide resources and help educate the community around the journey to diagnosis and living with epilepsy.
For more information see “Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders; Awareness, Networking and Mentoring in BLA” on Facebook.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
