GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
UPCOMING EVENTS
No Mother’s Day tea: The Deerwood Lakes Lions will not be having a Mother’s Day Tea this year, due to many illnesses in the club that puts them unable to have the workers needed to do the tea. Sorry, another year unable to have you looking forward to the yearly tea.
Isle School District - Two hour late start is set for May 11.
May 5, 2022, is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The Family Violence Prevention Program will be hosting a powerful event in honor of MMIW Awareness Day on Thursday, May 5, beginning at 10 a.m. outside at the Mille Lacs Band Government Center. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
The annual meeting of the members of the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will be held Thursday, May 5, at the Minnesota National Golf Course, 23247 480th Street, McGregor. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the annual business meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a free meal, door prizes and updates on the latest news from the energy cooperative.
The next Isle Lions Club general meeting will be Monday, May 9, at the Wahkon Inn. Social time and dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Special guest will be Lions District 5M8 District Governor Terri Bailey.
Onamia Community Education - Free four-week class of “Meet the Germans,” a culture and German language course for 5th grade through high school students and the community. Class dates are May 9, 16, 23 & 31, 3:30-6 p.m. Rolf Olsen Center (ROC) 807 W. Main St. Onamia. (Activity bus will be available for students these nights). Contact Kelly Miner 320-532-6829 to register.
Onamia Community Garage Sale Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rolph Olsen Center (ROC), 807 W. Main St., Onamia. To purchase a table, contact Kelly Miner 320-532-6729.
The annual Plant, Bake and Rummage Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be free-will offering unless marked.
The East Central Regional Library will host PolkaSol! Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., Mille Lacs Lake Community Library, 285 Second Ave. S., Isle (No registration necessary)
The Isle Lions Club spring ditch cleanup will be Monday, May 16, at 5 p.m. Meet at the driveway in to the state/county highway garage at the intersection of Hwys. 27 and 47, on the east side of Isle. In case of rain, the cleanup day will switch to Tuesday, May 17.
Garden Craft Workshop at the Aitkin Library - Make some fun garden decorations during a garden craft workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Aitkin Public Library, including row markers from plastic spoons and rocks turned into fun garden friends. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions 25th Annual Swinging for Scholars golf event is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at Ruttger’s Jack’s 18 on Bay Lake.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet on Thursday, May 5, 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. The presentation will be on anxiety and depression. If you are not on the email list or have questions call 218-829-4917.
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
A Caregivers Support Group meets every third Tuesday – 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Information: 320-630-4585.
