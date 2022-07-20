UPCOMING

Garrison Play Days run July 22-24. Events include music performances, a golf tournament, bean bag tourney, many food options, medallion hunt, softball tournament, cribbage competition, car show, beer garden, and Texas Hold ‘Em. Children’s events include a kid’s zone with games and prizes, meet the horses, Wonderful World of Woody, a kids coin hunt, a petting zoo and an ice cream eating contest. The Garrison Fire Department will host an open house and also present a fire safety demonstration. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The event is coordinated by the Garrison Commercial Club. More information: on Facebook, Garrison Play Days Festival.

