Garrison Play Days run July 22-24. Events include music performances, a golf tournament, bean bag tourney, many food options, medallion hunt, softball tournament, cribbage competition, car show, beer garden, and Texas Hold ‘Em. Children’s events include a kid’s zone with games and prizes, meet the horses, Wonderful World of Woody, a kids coin hunt, a petting zoo and an ice cream eating contest. The Garrison Fire Department will host an open house and also present a fire safety demonstration. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The event is coordinated by the Garrison Commercial Club. More information: on Facebook, Garrison Play Days Festival.
Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison, next to the VFW, will be selling pie and ice cream, pie and coffee, ice cream cones, homemade bake sale, mini craft sale and garage sale during Garrison Play Days. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Isle Lions Club/Red Cross blood drive will be held on Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church.
Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.
The Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5, at the fairgrounds in St. Paul. Information: mnstatefair.org.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling:Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
ELECTION 2022
SCHEDULE
Minnesota’s primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Voters can go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections to find a sample ballot that is specific to their own address. Primary races in the Messenger area will include State Senate, State House and county sheriff.
Early voting is now underway at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse in Milaca.
July 19 is the last day to register in advance to vote in the primary. Registration is possible on election day.
Filing for local city and school district elections will run Aug. 2-16. Check your city or district’s website for filing information.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting by mail or early in person voting will begin Sept. 23. The state’s constitutional officers and all members of the state legislature will be on this year’s ballot, as will many city council and school board members.
Oct. 18 is the last day to register in advance to vote in the primary. Registration is possible on election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.