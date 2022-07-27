UPCOMING
The Isle Lions Club/Red Cross blood drive will be held on Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church.
Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held on Mon., August 1st at the Onamia Community Center from 10:30AM until 12:00. Everyone qualifies. You will receive an abundance of food.
Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.
Defensive driving refresher courses are being taught via Zoom by retired Minnesota State Troop Mike Flatley Tuesday, July 26, 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by called 218-750-3189 or by email at mnflats@hotmail.com. Cost is $14. Class size is limited.More information: mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com
Wahkon Days will run Aug. 20-21. Jonah and the Whales will be performing Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Mugg’s of Mille Lacs on main street.
The Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5, at the fairgrounds in St. Paul. Information: mnstatefair.org.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
A Caregivers Support Group meets every third Tuesday – 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Information: 320-630-4585.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
ELECTION 2022
SCHEDULE
Minnesota’s primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Most polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections to find a sample ballot that is specific to their own address. Primary races in the Messenger area will include State Senate, State House and county sheriff.
Filing for local city and school district elections will run Aug. 2-16. Check your city or district’s website for filing information.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
