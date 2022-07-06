Isle Days 2022 will run July 8-10. The theme is “Isle Be Fancy Like …” Volunteers are needed. Contact Isle Days General info at 320-293-1685 or email isledayscommittee@gmail.com
See full schedule of events and more information elsewhere in this edition of the Messenger.
Summer musical - Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre is back this year, in conjunction with Isle Days, for a musical adaptation of “Cinderella.” This production (July 5-July 9) is for students entering 4-12 grade, and will have roles for movers, singers, aspiring actors, and those who just want to be in the background helping out. Practices will be held at the Mille Lacs Band Chiminising Community Center in Isle (transportation to Isle will be provided to students each day if needed, along with free breakfast and lunch). The performance will be on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Chiminising Community Center. For questions, contact the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program at 320-532-6743.
Defensive driving refresher course via Zoom, Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26. Register: 218-750-3189, or mnflats@hotmail.com
The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions 25th Annual Swinging for Scholars golf event is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at Ruttger’s Jack’s 18 on Bay Lake.
Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison, next to the VFW, will be selling pie and ice cream, pie and coffee, ice cream cones, homemade bake sale, mini craft sale and garage sale during Garrison Play Days. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garrison Play Days run July 22-24. The Garrison Play Days Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23.
Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
A Caregivers Support Group meets every third Tuesday – 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Information: 320-630-4585.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
HAPPENINGS submissions welcomed for this weekly listing. Send to: news.messenger@apgecm.com. Deadline is noon Fridays.
