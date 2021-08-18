GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
MISCELLANEOUS
Corn feed: The Isle Lions will be hosting a 2021 Memorial Corn Feed on Sat., Aug 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Isle City Park. There will be free corn, and the Lions will be collecting used glasses and hearing aids. There will be brats, hot dogs, pie, coffee and pop.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage: At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 676-3556 if interested.
Isle Area Farmers market: At Johnson’s Portside Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Glen Farmers Market is kicking off it’s fourth season on Friday, June 11. The market, located about 15 miles southeast of Aitkin on the property of Glen Meats at the corner of Hwy. 47 and Co. Rd. 12, is open every Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the season. For more info or to be a vendor at the Glen Farmers Market, contact Adrienne Hurd at 218-927-4553 or email hurdfamilyfarm@gmail.com.
Essentia Health offering back-to-school vaccination opportunities: With the start of the school year about a month away, now is the time to consider getting eligible children — those ages 12 and up — a COVID-19 vaccine.
Doing so will protect them and their classmates by reducing the risk of contracting the virus. Please note that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one thus far approved for children between the ages of 12-17.
As COVID case counts increase across our region thanks to the highly contagious delta variant, it’s critically important to be vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best method for preventing COVID and its transmission, and ending the global pandemic.
Currently, Essentia is offering the vaccination in our primary care clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment through the MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836. You also can call your local Essentia Health clinic for more information about vaccine opportunities.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7-8 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Onamia NA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, August 5 at 1:00pm. There will be a presentation on delivering Parkinson’s medication by pump. Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required if you are not vaccinated.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Grief Support Group: Thursdays beginning June 10 for 8 weeks, 1-2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome
• Caregivers Support Group: 3rd Tues. of every month, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop- ins welcome.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, September 2 at 1:00pm. There will be a video clip and discussion about psychosis, delusions and hallucinations. Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required at the church.
• Life Recovery Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 304 Oak Street South. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
