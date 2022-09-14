UPCOMING 

Onamia Depot Library will host a one-hour education event, Dementia Friends, sponsored by Family Pathways, which will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. At the class, learn the difference between dementia and normal aging, learn five key messages, and learn how to better communicate with someone diagnosed with dementia. To register, contact Margaret at onamiadepotlibrary@yahoo.com, or call 320-532-5210. 

