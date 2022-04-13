GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
UPCOMING EVENTS
No Mother’s Day tea: The Deerwood Lakes Lions will not be having a Mother’s Day Tea this year, due to many illnesses in the club that puts them unable to have the workers needed to do the tea. Sorry, another year unable to have you looking forward to the yearly tea.
The Christian Women’s Club will meet Thursday, April 21, for lunch at the Wahkon Inn. Guest speaker will be Karen Taucher, on “Extreme Makeover-Karen’s Edition.” Special feature will be MaeWyn DuClos sharing about the special county of Ukraine. The price is $12. For reservations call whichever one: Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.
The Isle Lions Club’s next board meeting is Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the IREC. The next general meeting will be Monday, May 9, when they host the district governor.
Isle School District students are on spring break April 14-18. April 14 is a teacher in-service day. Two hour late starts are set for April 27 and May 11.
No classes in Onamia Public Schools Friday, April 15 (Good Friday).
The Mille Lacs County Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. to consider new commissioner districts that will be in effect for the November 2022 election.
Pickle ball offered: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin 507-261-0560 or Meryl 763-607-0673.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Onamia NA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Support Group will not meet in April. The next meeting will be Thursday, May 5. Call 218-829-4017 with any questions.
