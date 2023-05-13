With all the transition involved with a new county attorney, I thought it might be helpful to run a refresher on what the county attorney’s office does. In short, we are in-house attorneys for the government of Mille Lacs County. My office handles several practice areas, the best known one being criminal prosecution. Many states use the term “district attorney”, or “DA” for their prosecutors, but in Minnesota, the county attorney serves the same role. We review evidence from law enforcement, decide whether to file charges, and handle criminal cases in court. We negotiate with defense attorneys on cases that can settle, and present our case in trial when settlement fails. Although we work with witnesses and evidence as part of preparing for trials, my office does not perform independent investigations – that task belongs exclusively to law enforcement.
We also work for Mille Lacs County agencies that provide services, such as Community and Veterans’ Services (CVS). My office represents CVS in hearings on civil commitments, guardianships, and certain kinds of child protection and child support cases. We don’t represent any specific person in these cases, and only get involved in matters that CVS is handling. A good rule of thumb is that if a social worker is part of the case, my office probably is too.
Because we are involved in so many cases, there is sometimes confusion on whether my office can provide legal advice or answer questions for citizens. Unfortunately, my office’s job is to represent Mille Lacs County as a government entity, instead of the individual residents of Mille Lacs County. For example, my office can advise the land services office about zoning questions, or the sheriff’s office on search warrants, but we can’t help on things like divorces, landlord/tenant issues, or disputes over contracts. The law library at the Mille Lacs County Justice Center is a great resource for anyone who is experiencing these legal issues, and agencies like Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid can provide additional help if you believe you need to file or respond to a lawsuit.
The exception to this rule is when someone is the victim of a crime. Crime victims have special rights under Minnesota law, and my office has two full-time Victim Assistance Coordinators who can help crime victims obtain restraining orders, seek restitution for losses from criminal conduct, or prepare for court hearings and trials. If you are a crime victim, your first call should always be to law enforcement. They will refer you to my office if you qualify for further assistance.
Something my office can do and that I would like to make a special priority this year is community outreach and education. If your school, social group, or organization would like more information about what my office does, how the criminal justice system works, or specific training on a legal topic that my office handles, we can help. Please contact attorney@millelacs.mn.gov for more information. Have a wonderful start to your summer, everyone!
Erica Madore is the county attorney for Mille Lacs County.
