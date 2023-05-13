Erica Madore headshot

With all the transition involved with a new county attorney, I thought it might be helpful to run a refresher on what the county attorney’s office does. In short, we are in-house attorneys for the government of Mille Lacs County. My office handles several practice areas, the best known one being criminal prosecution. Many states use the term “district attorney”, or “DA” for their prosecutors, but in Minnesota, the county attorney serves the same role. We review evidence from law enforcement, decide whether to file charges, and handle criminal cases in court. We negotiate with defense attorneys on cases that can settle, and present our case in trial when settlement fails. Although we work with witnesses and evidence as part of preparing for trials, my office does not perform independent investigations – that task belongs exclusively to law enforcement.

We also work for Mille Lacs County agencies that provide services, such as Community and Veterans’ Services (CVS). My office represents CVS in hearings on civil commitments, guardianships, and certain kinds of child protection and child support cases. We don’t represent any specific person in these cases, and only get involved in matters that CVS is handling.  A good rule of thumb is that if a social worker is part of the case, my office probably is too.

