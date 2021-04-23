I was an altar boy at a Catholic church back in the mid-1950s, so I recall the varying roles of men and women in that church back then, especially with regard to what each gender was allowed to do in and around the altar during the celebration of Mass.
Basically, men were priests and bishops and women were not priests or bishops and had little or nothing to do with what happened in the sanctuary where Mass occurred. But, as a sixth-grade male, I was allowed as an altar boy to enter the sacristy, a staging area next to the sanctuary where the rite of Mass was performed. In the sacristy, the priest and I would put on our garments to be worn during Mass. I was also allowed to set up the altar in the sanctuary, which included lighting the candles, two for low Mass, six for high Mass, bring out the wine and water that would later be transformed magically into the blood of Christ and set up the book from which the priest would read the Epistle and Gospel in Latin.
And when Mass began, I was the priest’s right-hand-man, moving the holy book from side to side at the altar, ringing the bells at certain times and reciting from memory some Latin phrases of which I knew not what I was saying.
These Mass tasks were assigned to 10-year-old males. The irony of this situation looking back was this: we altar boys could enter the sacristy and basically roam the entire altar area (sanctuary), whereas, the Franciscan nuns, females who taught us at that very complex, and women in our parish in general, were not allowed to enter the sanctuary and had limited access to the sacristy. As time wore on, and after certain rulings stemming from the Second Vatican Council, nuns and other women were allowed in the sacristy to set out the priest’s vestments but were still prohibited from taking part in any part of the Mass in the sanctuary.
Of late, women were allowed to enter the sanctuary to carry out more Mass-related activities such as reading the Epistle, leading congregational singing and helping serve communion.
In the recent past, laymen of the Catholic church who were ordained as Deacons have been allowed duties here-to-fore belonging to just priests. These lay ordained men were allowed to read the Gospels at Mass, deliver sermons, help serve communion and even allowed to preside over the rites of baptism and marriage.
But, women, who in many parishes throughout the land were gradually allowed in the sanctuary to lead singing, help distribute communion and read some scripture (but not the Gospel) were still left to ancillary roles, and they were not allowed to be ordained deacons.
Now, however, within the past few months, the current Pope declared officially that women of the Church could be allowed to carry out more duties during the Mass, including reading the Gospel and serving as altar servers. The key word from the Pope was “officially,” making it Church Law to allow women over the entire globe to take a more active role in the rite of the Mass. In reality, not much changed with the Pope’s edict, since most everywhere churches were already allowing women to help out in various parts of church’s main rite.
Still, the Pope stopped short of allowing women to become ordained ministers (Deacons). Deacons remained the privilege of ordained men.
Be that as it may, following the pronouncement of these minor changes by the Pope, there were those who were outraged, pulling out the old, well-worn fears they have had for centuries: that these changes were just a nudge down a slippery slide toward women becoming priests.
But, recall the premise of this column: that everything I was allowed to do with regard to serving at Mass as a pre-teen back in the 1950s can finally be done by others, including those who are not male and people who are a lot more in tune with what was going on in the sanctuary than me back when.
And if you, as a Roman Catholic, cannot find it in your heart to embrace these minor changes, I would suggest you find somewhere else to worship. There was never any logical reason why women were excluded from assisting with a Catholic Mass, and now there is all the reason in the world why they should. Amen, and Alleluia!
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
