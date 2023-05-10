COMMUNITY

Don’t miss Pine Lake Chapel’s annual Fishing Opener Breakfast on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. - noon. Everyone will enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, coffee, juice all for the price of a free will offering. A bake sale with lots of goodies will be available also. Cute Kid Quilts for only $25 are always a hit!  Proceeds will go to the food shelves in Aitkin and Garrison. Pine Lake Chapel is 13 miles south of Aitkin and 6 miles north of Garrison on Hwy 169 at 43472 240th Street. Watch for the signs.

