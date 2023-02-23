To be the change you wish to see in the world, it means you have to do something. It means recognizing a problem, wanting to do something about it, and then ultimately making the move to effect change.
The Wheel House Warriors (WHW) is a group made up of individuals wanting to positively impact the lives of veterans, first responders and other community heroes. When Karina Johnson started the Facebook group four years ago in 2019, she didn’t imagine the group would grow so quickly and effectively. After three months, the group grew to 2,000 members. Now, there are nearly 13,000 members. They’re united over a love of wheelhouses – and making a difference in the lives of others.
On the Wheel House Warriors website, it’s recounted how Johnson started the group in an effort to help a veteran. It began to help “spread the word of his situation,” and an event was formulated to promote him and his ice fishing business. According to the website, “Word spread faster than we could ever imagine, and this veteran had the greatest turn out to date, saving his business, his home and renewing his spirit for the ice fishing community.”
From there, Johnson developed a logo, which turned into sweatshirts, which turned into a flag. All along the way, WHW kept finding ways to give back to those who give so much of themselves. Johnson, in a phone interview, described her ties to the Mille Lacs Lake area, and how she “grew to love the lake” and “giving back to the community.”
In 2020, WHW hosted their first event out of Liberty Beach, and then White Cap in 2021. Last year, they hosted with Dickie’s at MSA Flagship, where they returned this year and plan to be next year. They held their raffle event from Feb. 10-12, which included a fishing tournament and vendors. Johnson posted on the Facebook group that there were 263 wheelhouses in attendance, and 4,957 raffle tickets sold with 151 prizes given away. One couple from Wahkon even won the highly coveted Ice Castle from their raffle ticket. This event helps to raise money for the 501c3 to give back to veterans and other community heroes.
Johnson said when she started the group back in 2019, her goal within five years was to be able to host their own events for veterans. They accomplished it within three years. Last year, Johnson said they took 35 veterans fishing on Mille Lacs – members of the group hosted the veterans in their own wheelhouses. This fall, Johnson wants to host a hunt with veterans. Her hope, someday, is to be able to get a boat to take veterans out on the water during the summer for fishing excursions.
The proceeds from raffle tickets go to helping out community heroes and their families. Johnson shared a story of one woman whose husband was deployed to Afghanistan, and she needed help sorting out daycare. When the woman dropped off her children that first day, she was told the next month of daycare was covered by Karina and the Wheel House Warriors. The woman, who wished to share her story but remain anonymous, wrote to Karina, “We could’ve never survived his deployment financially and me emotionally without you and the Wheel House Warriors.”
Another veteran recounted how, after two deployments, his life was not the same. When he got home, his wife was diagnosed with lupus and pulmonary arterial hypertension, and he needed a service dog. After his wife passed away, “I had truly reached a breaking point and just went to work and then locked myself up at home.” Slowly, though, David Hettenbach, the veteran, built a community after purchasing a fish house. He got involved with Wheel House Warriors, and Karina “made me part of her family.” Hettenbach wrote he is not quite 100% again, “but I’ll get there.” He added, “Wheel House Warriors is an amazing group of individuals that want nothing more than to give back in any way shape, or form.”
The group even helped make a wish come true for a young boy, Rourke Wacholz, who was diagnosed with high-risk b-cell leukemia. When Make-A-Wish Minnesota expected a four-year wait to make his wish for a green icehouse come true (that came with a TV and a snack cabinet), his mother, Chelsey, wrote that WHW helped connect them with Milaca Unclaimed Freight, which donated an Ice Castle to the family.
Johnson said “lots of stories haven’t been told yet.” But the stories are for those they involve to tell when they’re ready. She is enthusiastic about more people continuing to join the group – no wheelhouse required. She wants the community to be “kind and caring.”
On a monthly basis, Johnson keeps in touch with 33 different veterans she’s connected with through WHW. She checks in with a phone call or text and will even drop meals off – and more members of the community are asking for ways they can participate similarly.
If you want to learn more about Wheel House Warriors, visit their website at wheelhousewarriors.com or find them on Facebook.
