This time of year around Mille Lacs the million dollar question has always been “when will the ice go out”? This has been one of those springs where winter doesn’t seem to want to loosen its grip. The area had another measurable snowfall on Monday, April 18. Also, the area lows have - fairly consistently - been in the teens/twenties at night - with more to come. So how is the ice supposed to be melting, when the temperatures are actually making ice? The answer: a little at a time.
But, alas, there have been springs like this before - and actually much worse.
The late ice out years:
2018 - The ice didn’t come off until May 11 - the day before the fishing opener on May 12. That year there was a 10-inch snowfall on April 15, and there were still cars and trucks driving on the lake as late as April 20.
2014 - The ice didn’t come off until May 7 - a mere three days prior to the fishing opener on May 10. Again that “spring,” we had a blizzard with 10-plus inches on April 16. Yet just four days later on April 20, it was 70 degrees. So the old adage in Minnesota rings true “if you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.”
2013 - This is the modern day record when the ice didn’t melt until May 16 - missing the fishing opener on May 11 by five days - anglers were not happy. That year there were still traces of the ice piles on the shoreline Memorial Day weekend. Also that year, there were blizzards of 10-plus inches of snow on April 11 and April 18, with a slap in the face of four more inches on April 22. It’s no wonder the lake took so long to open when considering that type of “spring” weather.
Some other notable May ice outs were:
2011 - May 1; 2008 - May 4; 1996 - May 6; 1995 - May 5; 1982 - May 1.
The early ice out years
According to the “42 years of ice outs on Mille Lacs Lake” chart from the Messenger, all the rest of the ice outs were some time in April, except the year prior to the record ice out in 2013. That was 2012 when the ice came off March 26 - which is the modern day record for ice off. What a nice long spring and summer that was. But that year there were also mosquitoes noted as early as March 22, so there’s that.
Some other early ice out years were: Last year 2021 - April 7; 2016 - April 5, that year there was great pike fishing in March as the DNR left the season open until the end of March (like it still is) and anglers were still fishing on the ice as late as March 25, a mere 10 days before the lake cleared. The Y2K year of 2000 was the only other notable early ice off happening on April 2.
Average ice out and predictions
Of the 42 years of modern day records, the average ice out on Mille Lacs lake is April 22. That has come and gone. As of this writing, it was 65 degrees and rainy on Saturday, April 23. That will help. But then the weather goes back to below normal highs (average high for April in Garrison is 48 degrees), so that’s not helping either.
According to an old Messenger article, the local lore says that Mille Lacs will go out seven to 10 days after its neighboring lake, Little Whitefish, which resides just on the other side of Highway 169 on the west side of Mille Lacs by Wigwam Bay. Time will tell this year if that holds true. Currently, as of April 24, Little Whitefish is about half way open and threatening to clear shortly.
The local and regional predictions for ice out are all over the map - just take a look at some of the Mille Lacs pages on social media. There’s even some people that don’t think the ice will be off by the fishing opener on May 14, but that may be a bit extreme. If you look at the weather patterns on the other late ice outs, this spring has been cold, but has not produced the heavy snow falls of those springs. Heavy snowfall insulates the ice and delays the thawing process the lake must go through to clear. Currently the lake is snow free and very dark with intermittent patches of open water.
Dark cloudy ice is a sure sign of water logging and honeycombing. This is the type of ice that will fracture and self-destruct with a good wind event, or, just slowly melt away.
The good news is there was open water in Cove Bay and a boat was sighted there April 23. But as of Monday morning, April 25, the ice has moved back in. The inlets around the lake are also flowing nicely, and the ice around them is rapidly melting, as are the adjoining shorelines. The forecast this week calls for a lot of wind and despite the cooler temps, the damage is done to the ice and the wind should do the rest. With that said, it looks promising for the ice on Mille Lacs to be gone by the end of the week - just a little later than average.
