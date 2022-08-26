If, as I believe, all religions came to be due to humans quest to find the relationship between the here and the potential here-after, allow me to ponder this: after every human who has ever lived has tried to find out if or where one winds up after breathing their final breath on this planet, there is still no evidence (proof) of a here-after. 

Oh, yes, religions have put forth myriad explanations of what they profess follows death, but truth be known, none have been able to definitively prove where Bob is headed following this life. 

