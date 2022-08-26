If, as I believe, all religions came to be due to humans quest to find the relationship between the here and the potential here-after, allow me to ponder this: after every human who has ever lived has tried to find out if or where one winds up after breathing their final breath on this planet, there is still no evidence (proof) of a here-after.
Oh, yes, religions have put forth myriad explanations of what they profess follows death, but truth be known, none have been able to definitively prove where Bob is headed following this life.
Some religions say the body and/or soul is re-incarnated. Some say the soul is headed for a heaven, a hell or even a purgatory. Others say the dead will rise again after a huge Armageddon. All these explanations are merely speculation. There is not one person or religion who can definitively say if or where one goes after death.
With that in mind, I have recently become very content with my impending death in that I have adopted a belief system based on what I know for sure about an after-life: That belief is that I don’t know. And not knowing, for me gives me great solace.
Why?
Because not knowing if there is another dimension I will be entering after death, leaves me at ease and not having to fear things like living in eternal fire, or re-entering this world as another being which could be worse than the one I left, or wondering if the life I lived was being graded by a super-being who would eventually place me in a world according to my merits earned on earth.
Again, the one thing I do know about death is that I don’t know anything about death.
Yes, there are religions who purport to know about the hereafter, but in truth they are just speculating. Christians believe in life after death and have invented hell, purgatory and heaven (and even limbo at one time) with no proof, but expecting their flocks to believe those notions based on faith. Faith, but no proof.
Lutherans tell their flocks that they, by grace (whatever that is), will be saved (whatever that is). Muslims believe their belief system will lead to life in the good lane if they remain faithful to Allah. Some Native Americans believe the soul of a person will return to the great spirit. And the hundreds of others religions worldwide are offering their views on what they hope is a here-after.
Again, all these are theories, just speculation. So, in the twilight of my life here on earth, I have found solace knowing I will face death not knowing anything more about my future than did my parents, relatives, friends and every person who ever lived. I just know I will be following everyone who has died in their life-death journey, and I am content to join them without any fear or misinformation promoted by any organized religion. Amen.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional photo-journalist with the Mille Lacs Messenger.
