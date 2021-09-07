As so eloquently put by the legendary Alan Jackson: Where were you when the world stopped turning on Sept. 11? If you are old enough to have a memory of that day, that is more than likely going to stick with you forever – I know it will for me.
It’s hard to believe it will be 20 years since the attack next week. I will never forget I was lying in bed after a tough night with my 15 month old daughter. My wife was traveling for her job, so it was just the two of us. The phone rang, and it was my wife. She asked me if I had the T.V. on. I said, “No, why?” She went on to tell me about something happening in New York and the World Trade Centers.
I turned on the T.V. to see one of the towers on fire and slowly started trying to process what had happened. I saw that a plane had run into one of the towers and it was on fire. As I watched, I witnessed the confusion of the people trying to explain what happened. How did a plane strike a skyscraper? Why was it flying so low to begin with? Was there a medical incident with the pilot? Nothing was making sense.
Then the second plane came. It flew directly into the other tower … Then it made sense, it was suddenly clear what was happening. We were under attack of some kind. These were deliberate. It was not a horrible accident like everyone thought. This was a premeditated, planned, carried out and successful attack on the United States of America.
Once realizing what was actually happening, all the future flights were canceled. All planes that were currently in the air were directed to land at the nearest airport that could accommodate them – including the plane my wife was on. Her plane was forced to land in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, close to 500 miles short of Bemidji where we lived at the time.
It was then that everyone was informed of the third plane that had hit the pentagon. And the fourth plane that was still in the air and ultimately crashed in a field in Pennsylvania thanks to the heroic passengers that overpowered the terrorists and made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to save the lives of countless others.
Watching the T.V. helplessly as the towers burned is an image I will never forget. Hearing about the people trapped in the buildings and the heroic first responders that tried to rescue them is like something out of a Hollywood movie – yet it was real, right there for all the world to see. When the first tower finally collapsed it was surreal, knowing the second tower was probably going to do the same thing was even more unbelievable.
The pictures and images of the people at ground zero was nothing short of a war zone. Was this really New York City? Hours earlier it was hustling and bustling – business as usual, now it seemed nothing would ever be the same.
After jumping through many many hoops and realizing there were not going to be any more flights for a while, my wife decided to try to rent a car and drive back to Bemidji. The problem was that everyone else was as well. Cars were going fast, but she ended up connecting with a co-worker that was going to Minneapolis and luckily got one. Her parents lived in Minneapolis, so that worked out well, and they couldn’t have been more glad to see her.
One thing 9/11 showed me was how united we can be as a country after such a tragedy. I’d never seen so many American flags flying everywhere. Watching strangers helping strangers at ground zero. Saying hi to someone on the street. Maybe opening or holding a door for some random person. How about appreciating your family and loved ones. I bet there were some phone calls that hadn’t been made in sometime. I know I hugged my wife and little girl just a little longer than I did before that day. My little girl is 21 now.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
