Family lore shapes us, inspires us, and sometimes strengthens our wills to change our stars. Sometimes it’s lost to the sands of time and it takes dedication to unearth it once again. Sometimes, after years of searching and only remembering, it takes some good, old fashioned luck for a family relic to reveal itself and be returned. That’s the case for John Langenbach and his family.

John Langenbach and his wife, Nancy, are the coordinators of the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show, an annual event held over Labor Day weekend in Finlayson. Langenbach’s uncle, for whom John is named, will be honored in a special way this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.