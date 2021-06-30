Whitney Jean Anderson, age 34, of Minneapolis, Minn. (formerly of Onamia) passed away suddenly on June 17, 2021.
Whitney was a bright light. Throughout her life, people were drawn to Whitney’s confident, straight-talking, smart, funny, loving, compassionate nature; whether she was with family or friends or at work or school, to be in Whitney’s presence was to be cared for, and she had a wide and well-loved circle of friends. Whitney had a knack for saying just the right thing and a sixth sense for knowing just what to do; she was sassy and hilarious and warm and wonderful. She was a fairy godmother to all children, an expert mixologist, the best hugger, and always put on great music. Whitney was a wonderful mother to her son, Harper; a beloved and caring friend to so many; a loving partner to her boyfriend, Ben; and a devoted daughter and sister.
Born in Onamia in 1987, Whitney graduated from Onamia High School, where she was involved in sports, band, choir, and class plays. She went on to Augsburg College in Minneapolis, earning her bachelor’s degree in mathematics. For the past nine years, she was the accounting controller for a New York jewelry firm as well as handling accounting needs for several other clients. She loved music, taking photos, accumulating house plants, cooking, running, traveling, and spending time with the people and animals she adored.
Whitney is preceded in death by her mother, Debra (Chase) Anderson, her grandfather, Francis Anderson, her grandparents, Marion and Bud Chase, and her aunts, Nancy Johnson and Michelle (Shelley) Uden. She is survived by her son, Harper Patchin; her brother, Chase Anderson; her father, Kevin Anderson; her stepmother, Melodie Lane; her grandmother, Jean Anderson; her partner, Ben Courneya; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to count. She is, and will always be, missed by so many.
A celebration of Whitney’s life will be held on August 12 at The Machine Shop in Minneapolis - details to follow.
All memorials will be added to Harper’s college fund. Send to Kevin Anderson, 4494 Telemark Rd., Dundas, MN 55019.
