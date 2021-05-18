A gluten free diet avoids food products that contain wheat, barley, and rye and is prescribed to people with celiac disease. Oats may also be avoided or limited depending on the individual.
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the prolamins (proteins) from these grains trigger an immune response that damages the lining of the small intestine. Over time, this damage prevents the absorption of nutrients from food which can result in other medical issues such as osteoporosis, lymphoma, and many others. Blood tests or small intestine biopsy is used to diagnose celiac disease.
Symptoms of celiac disease include: fatigue, anemia, joint pain, headaches, depression, weight loss, abdominal pain, rash, and more.
For individuals with celiac disease, a gluten free diet is a life-long commitment. Beyond just food items, precautions need to be taken elsewhere such as in prescription and over-the-counter medications as wheat gluten is sometimes used as a binding agent. Mille Lacs Health System Registered Dietitian Kellie Hochhalter gives other examples. “For individuals with a high gluten sensitivity, cross contamination is something to be cautious of during meal prep. It’s important to clean surfaces such as cutting boards & utensils well between uses, and even having a separate toaster are examples of precautions to take.”
With the elimination of gluten foods from a diet, it can leave out some important vitamins and nutrients. It’s important to read labels carefully on items such as gluten free breads and cereals as there can be varied nutrient levels among them and a significant difference to the items they are “replacing.”
The good news regarding the practice of a gluten free diet is that just days after the start, some of the symptoms begin to improve, and after months (in some cases up to two years) the intestinal lining will be restored.
Hochhalter also brings attention to other conditions that have the need for a gluten free diet. “People with non-celiac gluten sensitivity or non-celiac wheat sensitivity may have similar symptoms as people with celiac disease but test negative for a wheat allergy and celiac disease. While removing gluten from the diet resolves symptoms in people with these diagnoses, researchers are not certain gluten is the cause. More research is needed.”
Lastly, Hochhalter adds, “Foods manufactured with ingredients derived from wheat, barley, or rye are not always easily identified on the food label. Make an appointment with a registered dietitian to learn more.”
