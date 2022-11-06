Pastor John Mann

John Mann

The neighborhood where I grew up in the 1960s was packed with baby boomers and chestnut trees. Every autumn, we boys would engage in epic chestnut battles. There were no arbitrary sides; the battle lines tended to be drawn by alliances formed while walking home from school. Buckets full of chestnuts would be gathered up and they would fly toward their targets. Hits were rare, but when a chestnut did connect, it hurt. There could be tears. But it didn’t do any real damage. The battles ended when we grew tired of the game and someone called a truce, or when we were called in for supper. No one went away angry.

That was once the extent of what I thought of as having an enemy. When Jesus said, “Love your enemies,” (Matthew 5:44) I wonder to whom he is referring. As I look back on nearly 69 years of living in this world, I find it difficult to identify folks whom I would describe as my enemies. Granted, as a church pastor there have occasionally been people who have perturbed me to no end, but I can’t say that they were my enemies. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.