The neighborhood where I grew up in the 1960s was packed with baby boomers and chestnut trees. Every autumn, we boys would engage in epic chestnut battles. There were no arbitrary sides; the battle lines tended to be drawn by alliances formed while walking home from school. Buckets full of chestnuts would be gathered up and they would fly toward their targets. Hits were rare, but when a chestnut did connect, it hurt. There could be tears. But it didn’t do any real damage. The battles ended when we grew tired of the game and someone called a truce, or when we were called in for supper. No one went away angry.
That was once the extent of what I thought of as having an enemy. When Jesus said, “Love your enemies,” (Matthew 5:44) I wonder to whom he is referring. As I look back on nearly 69 years of living in this world, I find it difficult to identify folks whom I would describe as my enemies. Granted, as a church pastor there have occasionally been people who have perturbed me to no end, but I can’t say that they were my enemies.
One time when I was teaching confirmation, one of my students said to me, “My dad said that of all the people he has ever known, you have been his greatest enemy of all time.” Really? What could have brought that on? I thanked her for trusting me with that sort of information. She seemed to know me well enough to know that I would find it an odd thing. The only thing I could figure was that I had once been in a position to hold her dad accountable in a professional capacity, but his unraveling was down to his own choices.
What does it take to view someone as an enemy? One day around 1990-91, I was home for lunch, and I tuned into General Norman Schwarzkopf’s daily news briefing on the Gulf War. That day he was describing atrocities committed by the Iraqi forces against the people of Kuwait. Terrible stuff. At one point he said, “They don’t belong to the same human race as we do!”
My first thought in response was, “Oh, but they do indeed belong to the same human race as we do.”
The people we identify as enemies may engage in actions we deem inhumane, but in reality, they are acting as people do and have done since the dawn of time. Whether it was caveman Og who thought his neighbor Garg had a better rock, or Cain who in a fit of jealousy killed his brother Abel, people have been finding reasons or no reasons at all for defining their fellow human beings less than human; as if that is a justification for destroying them.
Fast forward to now, and it seems as though there are enemies everywhere. Enemies are good business; they bring in ad revenue. The other side, well they’re just plain stupid. Otherwise they would see the truth like we do. How can they believe that nonsense? You can’t talk sense to them. How can they follow those corrupt and inept leaders? They lie, cheat and steal. They should be crushed; they should be utterly destroyed. We have our sources. Our side is the truth tellers.
But in reality, “they” are our friends, neighbors, colleagues, family and anyone we may encounter along life’s journey. Maybe as you read this you think, “For sure, that guy!” Or, “Her, certainly!” If we were to picture them in our mind’s eye and then pray for them, as Jesus suggested, and try to throw in a little loving kindness, how long might it take until they were no longer our enemy, until we saw them as just like us? Might it be worth a try?
Rev. Dr. John Mann is pastor of Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
