A relative and I were talking and made the observation that many people seem on edge lately. You would think people would be happier – it’s summer now, restrictions are being lifted and life is getting back to normal.
But is it that simple? Weather is wonderful; things are getting back to normal … shoudn’t we be blissfully happy again?
Maybe not.
In evaluating this thought and wondering why I’m feeling a little on edge, I realized one of the main things different right now for me is that I’m overworked. We are down a full-time reporter, but the news still keeps coming and somebody has to write about it. Thank goodness for Bob and Erik being on staff part-time at least.
But this leaves a crapload of work for me. And in talking with my relative who works as a manager in manufacturing, in an industry that hasn’t slowed down since the onset of the pandemic, he has observed many people on the floor also being cranky.
That’s the reason – we’re all overworked! Workers are in short supply with the continual unemployment bestowed upon them by our very generous government and our very generous Governor who is more than happy to continue the benefits. And now with very affordable healthcare, positions that come with benefits aren’t quite as appealing.
It’s hard for employers to compete with the government.
But it’s not just that we’re crabby. We’re crabby and resentful. We’re resentful against the government workers who in some cases have been furloughed with full pay and told that they would be “on-call” for several months. I know of two of them personally. We’re resentful against the government workers who have been afforded the right to stay home, also given by our Governor saying: “If you can work from home, you should work from home,” while nothing has really changed for many of us in the private sector as we continued to show up in-person and to the office – often doing the same work for less pay during the entire pandemic.
And the government positions haven’t been cut – the government made sure of that. In fact, they have remained fully staffed the entire time. Granted, it is not the employees’ fault that they landed a good job with the government, so the resentment isn’t really toward them but toward those in charge of our government. And some government workers such as those working in law enforcement or for the highway departments have showed up in person.
But maybe that’s not the total answer on why people are a bit cranky. Maybe it’s hard for people to know how to function normally after being essentially locked down for over a year.
In googling “why are people so cranky during/after pandemic,” I found that NPR recently noticed the phenomenon as well.
The May 7, 2021 article began by defining trauma as an event that threatens people’s sense of safety and stability – which the pandemic has definitely done. They stated that many people are reporting brain fog and fatigue as complaints from those who both have had and haven’t had the COVID-19 virus. They say the root of it is the stress and trauma from the past year.
The article points to a recent survey done by the American Psychological Association that found 3 in 4 Americans saying the pandemic has been a significant source of stress.
According to Elissa Epel, a psychologist at the University of California, San Francisco, stress “keeps our mind vigilant and our nervous system vigilant, and that uses more energy.” That’s one reason that prolonged stress can leave us feeling drained, the article notes. Another way chronic stress makes us feel exhausted is sleep interference.
“We really rely on sleep to recover each day,” explains Epel in the article. “And so for many of us, even though we might think we’re sleeping the same number of hours, it’s not the same quality. It doesn’t have the same restorative ability because we’re getting less deep sleep, and we think that is tied to this chronic, subtle uncertainty, stress.”
She also noted that chronic stress can trigger low-grade inflammation. “We have this inflammatory response when we’re feeling severe states of stress that can last. It’s subtle, it’s low grade, and it can absolutely cause fatigue and a worse mood,” stated Epel.
Studies have shown, rates of anxiety and depression in the population have gone up during the course of the pandemic.
Experts encourage people to exercise, keep a healthy diet, go outdoors, and limit news consumption. They also suggest engaging in relaxing activities often, whether it’s a hobby you love, listening to or watching something funny, or reading books you enjoy.
But my take from all of this is to be patient with people. Less demanding. I know we all want to make up for lost time and want what we want pre-pandemic style (I’m guilty), but we might have to take a step back – to wait a little longer in a line or to get our food or perhaps not get the part that’s on back order right away. Things will get back to normal. Research on past mass trauma suggests that most people will recover once the pandemic is over … hopefully with less crankiness.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
