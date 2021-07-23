It was the evening following my watching the final round of this years Masters Golf Tournament. I stepped out to a favorite Mille Lacs area pub to enjoy a burger and as a reporter for the local paper, I began to engage local patrons for the purpose of completing a round of interviews for a “Mess Asks” feature to appear in the ensuing issue. The question was going to be, “What exposure to the game of golf did you receive in your school days?” I spotted a group of four high school lads from Elk River who were enjoying a cherry-coke. I asked them this same question I’ve asked hundreds of people of all ages over the past twenty years as a sports reporter: “During your 13 years of schooling to date, having taken 36 weeks of physical education each of those years, how many hours were you exposed to the sport of golf?” Those four young men kept my unblemished streak alive with regard to asking this question by saying, “none.”
They admitted to having phy ed units in baseball, basketball, bowling, archery, badminton, floor hockey, track and of course the inevitable numerous hours playing “dodge-ball,” but zero hours spent learning the life-time sport of golf.
I asked them how they thought playing dodge-ball would translate to their experiences in later life, and they all shared a good laugh. It was then that I suggested this: “What if your phy ed instructor had spent just one week per year, grades K-10, teaching you the game of golf, what do you think would be the carry-over for you as you entered adult life?
One boy said, “I think it would have helped me maybe take an interest in the sport.” Another said, because it is a life-time sport, learning how to play the game might have come in handy during his work years.
I then asked the lads, “What if, when you get out into the work-world, someone at your job were to ask you to join him and a group from your office in playing a round of golf after work some Friday evening. They said, that, as it is, they would probably have to decline because they wouldn’t feel comfortable.
But, if those boys would have had just one week of golf instruction per year during 10 years of their public schooling, imagine how that sport might have impacted their later life of leisure.
Too bad, so sad for thousands of Minnesota students deprived of any exposure to the game of golf.
As much as I have lobbied local school phy ed instructors to add golf to their curriculum, few have made any effort to include that lifetime sport in their schedules. One local teacher said he thought it might be too dangerous to have kids swinging clubs and hitting balls indoors or outdoors. Meanwhile, dodge-ball, which encourages children to throw a soft, rubber ball at full speed at a vulnerable classmate in hopes of hitting him, continues to take up much of the phy ed days in many schools. And to what end? Can’t see the guys (and gals) at the office asking them to join in a game of dodgeball after work. Or, at age 50 or older, playing baseball, basketball or football. If one was left to wonder why or how the boys and girls golf teams of the combined schools of Onamia and Isle have recently had a hard time finding enough golfers to field a team of six, one might look to what their schools have offered in promoting the skills of this sport. Some of the blame for the lack of young golfers in the area has to be on the shoulders of those who could be promoting the sport in their school’s gym classes.
And, as an aside, area golf courses have always been generous with offering special rates for kids. Some courses who have PGA professionals on staff have even offered to give professional instruction to area children, and the PGA of Minnesota is on record saying they would offer golf clubs to schools who would need them for golf classes.
No more lame excuses for not promoting golf in schools. It is time to call your school board and request that golf be offered as a unit it their physical education curricula.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
