“The environment, after all, is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest. It is one thing that all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.” ~Lady Bird Johnson
Long ago, the world was filled with evil. Men and women lost respect for each other. The Creator was unhappy about this and decided to cause a great flood to purify the earth.
A man named Waynaboozhoo survived. He built a raft for the animals and himself, and they floated around waiting for the water to go down. It didn’t. So, Waynaboozhoo asked the strong swimmers to dive down to the Old World to bring mud so he could create a New World.
Several tried and none succeeded until a small coot, Aajigade, gave his life to get the mud. Waynaboozhoo blew life back into Aajigade’s body and announced the little bird would always retain a place of honor.
Waynaboozhoo took the mud in his hands and commanded it to grow. He needed a place to put it as it grew. The snapping turtle, Mikinaak, offered its broad back. “Miigwetch, Mikinaak,” said Waynaboozhoo. “From this day on, you shall have the ability to live in all the worlds, under the mud, in the water, and on land.”
Waynaboozhoo sent the birds, benishiyag, to fly around to survey the land: “Let me know how the land is doing. Send back your messages with songs.” To this day, that is what the birds continue to do.
Excerpt with edits from Beakingoff blog.
