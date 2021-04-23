The last full week of March saw Wild and Free, Garrison’s non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center, releasing a season’s worth of bears from the facility. A report from Brad Dokken at the Grand Forks Herald indicated that eight bear cubs were released on March 23 at various sites near Beltrami Island State Forest. Dr. Debbie Eskedahl, veterinarian at the Garrison Animal Hospital who provides her services to Wild and Free, explained that the eight bears were among ten currently with the facility, and the remaining two will be released in the coming weeks.
Nine of the bears, Eskedahl said, had come in last year from the middle of April to about June, and those bears were now weighing about 90 pounds each. One yearling had also just come in this spring, however, and it was 18 pounds. “He was severely underweight,” Esedahl explained, “so we still have him and one other one.” The remaining two would be picked up and released by the DNR, she said, within four to six weeks.
Elaborating on the process of care Wild and Free had provided for the bears, Eskedahl said all but two of the previous year’s bears were a healthy weight by last fall, so they let those bears go into hibernation. Two had come in around the fall, also underweight, and they had been kept awake and provided food throughout the winter season. These two were then healthy enough for the spring release. The DNR’s spring release is a regular occurrence for the facility, Eskedahl added, for all bears with the facility at a healthy weight level.
She further noted that Wild and Free’s work aims to prevent the bears from becoming acclimated to human contact. All feeding of the bears is done with large ambiguous suits to keep Wild and Free’s workers from looking human. She added that the volunteers with the facility only enter the bear enclosure once every three months to make sure all bears are accounted for and that no bears were sick. “Our pen is pretty bear-proof,” she added.
Of the two facilities licensed for bear rehabilitation in Minnesota, Eskedahl added, Wild and Free is the only facility with a bear-appropriate enclosure. Part of their work as a bear rehabilitation center includes having the DNR come fulfill the needs of properly releasing the bears after rehabilitation, Eskedahl noting that Wild and Free does not otherwise have the resources for the proper releasing procedure.
This past fall, Wild and Free finished updating their flight pen for eagles, and this spring, two mammal pens will be added at the facility for the care of animals like foxes, coyotes, bobcats, and so forth. Next in the works, Eskedahl said, will be a new bear enclosure. “We’re just expanding all the time,” she said.
“The numbers of orphaned bears we’ve been dealing with has steadily increased over the years,” Eskedahl said. She attributed this rise to more people being out in the woods to encounter orphaned bears, as well as more people being aware of Wild and Free mission and knowing to contact them. A new bear enclosure at the facility will accommodate these rising numbers. Eskedahl stated that the previous enclosure, set up around 12 years ago, had cost the program $25,000. She encouraged interested locals to donate money to the Wild and Free program to help continue their mission of keeping bears, and all wild animals, healthy and free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.