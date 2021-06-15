In memory of the late Roger and Sandy Wilson, the Wilson family of Aitkin has created the Roger and Sandy Wilson Scholarship to help individuals better themselves. The fund is administered by Riverwood Foundation at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
These scholarship funds are intended to ease the burden of tuition costs so that aspiring students or health care professionals can obtain advanced training and Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Nurse degrees. The desired outcome is to enhance the local health care workforce and to strengthen the health system serving the Aitkin County and Garrison communities and surrounding area.
The application deadline for the upcoming school year is June 21, 2021. To obtain an application, contact the Riverwood Foundation office at (218) 927-5158 or knelson2@rwhealth.org
About Roger D. and Sandy Wilson
Roger and his wife, Sandy, made their home in the Aitkin area in 1970. A career change and a desire to live “up north” brought them to the area from Albert Lea. Roger owned and operated Lake States Lumber in Aitkin while Sandy worked as a nurse at Riverwood’s Aitkin clinic for 29 years. With a strong commitment to their local health system, Roger and Sandy passed on their spirit of caring and giving to Riverwood Foundation to their son, Steve Wilson, who worked at Lake States Lumber and serves on the Governing Board of Directors for Riverwood Healthcare Center. Steve, his wife, Julie, and three children—Reagan, Brynn and Tanner—are proud to continue Roger and Sandy’s legacy of charitable giving to support their local health care system.
