Winona D. Elg, 93, Lakeside Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin.
She was born Feb. 20, 1927 in Lakeside Township to Andrew and Esther (Linder) Elg.A celebration of life service will be held at Malmo Evangelical Free Church June 13, 2021. Visitation will be at noon with the service at 1 p.m. Lunch will follow.
