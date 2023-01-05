While winter is thought of as a dormant season, many creatures of Minnesota are just as busy foraging and hunting. Though backyard visitors may look different, birding throughout the winter months can be just as interesting and fun as it is during the warmer months.
To adapt your bird feeder setup to suit the winter better, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests changing the composition of the bird foods you put out and perhaps the arrangement of your feeders.
Winter may afford a time to catch sight of year-round dwellers, like chickadees and cardinals, nuthatches and woodpeckers. While you may see these varieties in the summer, welcoming them to your backyard in the winter may help populations survive until spring – and may just help you from going stir crazy in your home.
According to the DNR, there are three main choices for winter bird feeding: large seeds, small seeds and suet. Black-oil sunflower seeds are considered large seeds; the DNR website states, “About 80 to 90 percent of seed used in Minnesota is comprised of black-oil sunflower seeds and cardinal mixes. These have the greatest appeal to the broadest variety of winter birds and contain a high energy content.”
Sunflower seeds can attract birds like northern cardinals, blue jays, black-capped chickadees, house and purple finches, American goldfinches, nuthatches and more.
As far as seeds and mixes go, the DNR suggests skipping cracked corn or milo (sorghum), as it tends to attract mostly house sparrows and starlings. For dark-eyed juncos, mourning doves and several varieties of sparrows, a small amount of millet can be spread over the ground or placed on tray feeders. The DNR says it’s important to “decrease the proportion of millet mix from 30 to 40 percent in the fall to about 10 percent in the winter as the migrant sparrows and juncos move farther south.”
Additionally, “Many wintering birds benefit from the high energy nutritional benefits of suet, suet mixes, and peanut butter.” If starlings crowd out other birds, getting a feeder that forces birds to feed upside down can help, as chickadees, woodpeckers and nuthatches will be able to feed this way, while the weaker feet of starlings won’t allow it.
It’s also important to provide water for the birds during winter months with the help of a heating element and thermostat. The DNR notes the heated water is primarily for drinking rather than bathing, and “Native songbirds seem smart enough not to bathe when the wind chill is 40 below.”
Feeders can be placed nearer to the house during the winter for easier access. You may also want to try tray feeders or fly-through feeders on your deck railing to avoid trudging through snow.
Similar to fall, the DNR recommends using several feeder clusters and a ground feeding site. The clusters should have three to four feeders with a variety of large seeds, small seeds and suet. If having the feeders closer to your house causes more bird-to-window collisions, moving the feeders within one or two feet of the window will help reduce the number of serious collisions, as birds have less room to build up speed.
The top 20 birds to spot during Minnesota winters, according to BirdAdvisors.com, are: Black-capped chickadees; American crows; downy woodpeckers; white-breasted nuthatches; blue jays; hairy woodpeckers; northern cardinals; dark-eyed juncos; red-bellied woodpeckers; house sparrows; American goldfinches; rock pigeons; red-breasted nuthatches; European starlings; house finches; pileated woodpeckers; common redpolls; American robins; American tree sparrows; and mourning doves.
While many on that list are year-round residents, they may be easier to attract or spot during the winter.
For more information about feeding birds during the winter, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/birdfeeding/winter.html.
