The heart is an amazing organ. It beats on average over 100,000 times per day, pumping over 2,000 gallons of blood through 60,000 miles of blood vessels in your body.

According to the CDC, every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers from a heart attack. Shockingly, about 1 in 5 heart attacks are silent - the damage is done, but the person is not aware of it.

