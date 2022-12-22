Activities Director Brian Miner was scheduled to give his report to the Onamia school board, but he was taking a refereeing class on basketball and couldn’t be present. Superintendent and 9-12 grade principal JJ Vold gave Miner’s report.
Miner’s report began with the great success of the volleyball team and their postseason run. They beat East Central, Hill City and Sebeka before ultimately losing to Pine River-Backus in the section championship. The appearance in the section championship game was a school “best season finish” for both Onamia and Isle.
Junior High Speech will have informational meetings coming up at both Isle and Onamia. Vold said, “Practices will start Dec. 5 and varsity will start their practices after winter break.”
The music department held three performances of the musical “Honk” on Nov. 17-19. The performance on the 17th was the dinner theater, with the meal provided by the FACS department. The meal was a nice precursor to Thanksgiving with a baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and a side of green beans. There was also an appetizer of baked pretzels and a wonderful carrot cake for dessert.
All three shows were a success considering some rearranging of absentee actors due to sickness that is/was going around.
Jennifer Lundin will be holding auditions for the “One Act” play in Onamia on Nov. 29, and in Isle Friday, Dec. 2. “She would also like to do a public performance again this year. It will be the Friday before the competition, that is Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Onamia High School,” Vold said.
Basketball coaches have been hired for all levels of both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from grades 7-12. “Both Aleia Haggberg and Jason Runyan are organizing elementary programs for kids in grades three to six. We could still use people willing to referee home junior high and c-squad basketball games scheduled in Onamia.”
Jared Barse provided training for anyone interested in learning how to officiate basketball during the junior high practice. “Boys basketball has 60 students in grades 7-12 signed up to play this year. Girls basketball has 42 in grades 8-12,” Vold said.
Wrestling began practice on Monday, Nov. 21. Vold said, “There are currently 11 students from Onamia signed up to wrestle and three team managers. The winter game worker list has been sent out and staff have begun signing up for openings. We still have several openings available.”
The 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Activities currently have the following activities going for students in grades 4-12: Grade 4-5 Art Club, Grade 5-6 X-Class, SMArt Night Grade 6-8 Cooking, Grade 6-8 Pokémon Club, Grade 7-8 X-Class, Grade 7-12 Indigenous Arts and Culture Club, and Grade 9-12 Credit Recovery. There is also Raiders Before School Elementary, Raiders Before School High School, and Morning Speed and Strength. Vold said they are also “continuing to come up with additional activities for this fall and spring.”
