Erik Jacobson

Whenever I’m driving in the snow – and specifically when it’s actually snowing – I’ll always watch for that first car in the ditch. That is usually a sign to be extra careful as the roads are obviously slippery. The more cars I see in the ditch, the slower I’m going to drive because I don’t want to be the next one to end up there.

But there’s always those people who don’t seem to think that way. Driving in a snowstorm is no time to be in a hurry. Plan on the conditions and leave a little earlier so you’re not running late.

