Whenever I’m driving in the snow – and specifically when it’s actually snowing – I’ll always watch for that first car in the ditch. That is usually a sign to be extra careful as the roads are obviously slippery. The more cars I see in the ditch, the slower I’m going to drive because I don’t want to be the next one to end up there.
But there’s always those people who don’t seem to think that way. Driving in a snowstorm is no time to be in a hurry. Plan on the conditions and leave a little earlier so you’re not running late.
But if you are running late, and going faster than the conditions warrant and end up in the ditch, now you’re really going to be late, and might even involve some innocent people along the way by holding up traffic.
Most drivers do not want to slow down and adjust their driving habits with the onset of winter. That’s why there are so many crashes and spinouts early in the year – people forget how to drive in the winter.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on the first snowfall this year on Monday, Nov. 14 between 6-11 a.m. there were 322 motor vehicle crashes along with 67 vehicle spinouts and three jackknifed semi trucks. Of the accidents, 25 resulted in injuries – none were fatal.
The total snowfall was two inches.
I would venture a guess that in all of those incidents – happening in just five hours – speed was the driving factor (pun intended).
According to the law firm of Betz and Baril, 17% of all crashes (over 150,000 annually) occur from snow and ice. Nearly 2,000 people die annually because of snow or icy pavements. Over 116,000 people are injured, and about 70% of crash fatalities happen in the winter.
These statistics speak volumes as to why it is so important to adjust your driving habits to the conditions. People are generally creatures of habit – if it takes 15 minutes to go somewhere, then this is when I’ll leave. But in the winter, that 15 minutes could take a lot longer and this has to be taken into consideration if you want to arrive safely, on time and without incident.
How about the person that just cleans off enough of their windshield to barely see out, thinking the defrost will do the rest. Don’t they realize everyone that sees them driving like that is thinking the same thing?
How about the tailgaters? That’s bad enough under dry conditions, but can be a big problem when it’s slippery out. Brakes don’t work the same when it’s slick out. That’s why it’s really important to give yourself plenty of room from the car in front of you.
Turning does not work the same way as it does when it’s dry out either. When it’s slippery, turning your wheels too far can actually work against you. Because no matter how far you turn the wheel, if you’re slipping, you’re not going to turn – you’re just going to continue to slide forward. This is another sure sign that you’re going too fast.
Speed is relative when it’s slippery out. It’s not an actual number – it’s a feeling of being in control. It could be 50 miles per hour, it could be 20. If there’s any sign of slipping, simply slow down.
The safest thing you can do in a snowstorm is prepare in advance, and stay home if it’s not absolutely necessary to travel. So just be smart when it comes to winter driving, and hopefully you will arrive alive and on time, and not to mention – it’s a lot cheaper than the alternative as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.