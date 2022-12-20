Winter driving.jpg

Are you and your vehicle prepared for the holiday travel season? Everything goes as planned, until it doesn’t. Today’s vehicles can be so reliable and even smart enough to give detailed lights on the dash warning of low fluid or air, etc that it’s easy to rely on that and not do our own preventative checks and maintenance.

Before you run out of windshield washer fluid, now’s the time to top it off before you head to grandma’s for a holiday get-together. The sloppy roads that come this time of year can use a lot of washer fluid in just one trip. Be sure to check the condition of the wipers at the same time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.