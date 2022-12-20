Are you and your vehicle prepared for the holiday travel season? Everything goes as planned, until it doesn’t. Today’s vehicles can be so reliable and even smart enough to give detailed lights on the dash warning of low fluid or air, etc that it’s easy to rely on that and not do our own preventative checks and maintenance.
Before you run out of windshield washer fluid, now’s the time to top it off before you head to grandma’s for a holiday get-together. The sloppy roads that come this time of year can use a lot of washer fluid in just one trip. Be sure to check the condition of the wipers at the same time.
Other items to check on your vehicle before setting out on a road trip include the tire condition/ pressure, headlights, status on the latest oil change, any other fluids needing checking or topping off, and fill that gas tank before you leave town.
Even with planning ahead, things can happen so it’s also a good idea to pack a car emergency kit. You may have car trouble, slide off the road, or a number of other things out of your control could happen. To stay warm, nourished, and safe here’s a list of suggested items to pack and keep in your car. These items may come in handy for you, or something you can share with someone else in need. A car emergency kit should include: blankets, a flashlight, jumper cables, flares, a first aid kit, snacks and water, an ice scraper, a multi-tool, a shovel, and grit (sand, cat litter, or salt).
Of course, don’t leave home without cold weather gear for all passengers in the vehicle such as coats, boots, gloves, and hats. These are necessities for everyone during the winter months. It is advised though once in a warm vehicle at least for the driver to remove big bulky coats and even gloves for driving safety.
If you are to become temporarily stranded on the side of the road stay in your car. If you have flares or emergency signs use them. To improvise, a bright-colored cloth can be tied to an antenna or placed hanging out a window.
Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning when stranded in a vehicle. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically. The American Red Cross advises running the engine for ten minutes every hour to power the heat and the overhead lights. Leave a window cracked open a bit for fresh air.
Lastly, make sure your cell phone is fully charged in the event of an emergency and you need to call for help. Always having a car charger available is a great safety step for any time of year when an emergency might occur.
