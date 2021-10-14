It seems like it was just spring, and boats started appearing on the lake after a long winter. But summer always has a way of flying by, and now it’s October already, even though Mother Nature is making it feel otherwise.
If the boat hasn’t been put away for the season yet, or even if it’s still handy, here are a few things to consider.
If storing inside
The ideal storage would be a heated space. If that’s the case, it’s still a good idea to make sure all the water is out of the engine, bilge and livewells – including pumps. This is also a great time to take inventory of all the items accumulated in the boat over the summer, and decide what can stay in the boat and what should not. This way there will be a nice clean slate for next spring.
Next, line the inside with dryer sheets – more is better, especially on the seats and fabric areas. These are the high percentage targets of the little critters looking for a place to winter. Make sure the batteries have a full charge. Flip the breaker off if there is a main switch or disconnect the batteries.
If storing on concrete, put some carpet runners or plywood runners under the tires. Concrete has a way of drawing the moisture out of the tires, and they will weather check (small cracks in the rubber) after being exposed to concrete for long periods of time. Also check the tire pressures and make sure they’re up to spec.
If worried about the bearings or axles, jack up the trailer and put blocks under the frame to take the weight off of them. Also give them a shot grease if there are grease fittings on the hubs. If there’s not, one can pop off the caps and visually inspect the grease to make sure there’s enough, and there’s no rust or water in there.
Put the cover on if one is available, and one should be good until spring.
If a heated space is unavailable, make sure all the water is out of everywhere. Then consider all of the above steps. Professionally winterizing the motor is also suggested so it’s ready for the freezing elements. Always store the motor in the down position, never store it tilted up as that can not only trap water that can freeze and expand and possibly crack something, but it also exposes the hydraulic rams if there is an electric trim and tilt. That is not good for the hydraulics, as the rams can develop corrosion on them after extended exposure to the elements and will eventually need to be replaced.
If storing outside
If storing the boat outside, there are a few more things to do differently than if it was stored inside. First, follow all of the above steps for starters. Make sure the drain plug is out and the boat is at enough of an angle so if water does make its way into the hull of the boat it will gravity drain out and not freeze in the bilge or hull. Frozen water in the hull of a boat is bad, especially if it’s aluminum. Water can seep into the seams and then freeze, expand and ultimately cause the boat to leak.
If covering the boat, build a frame out of two by fours to support the snow load. If using a travel cover, put that on first, then add the framework. Then put a large tarp over the whole thing and fasten it securely underneath so the wind won’t blow it off. Also, make sure the tarp covers the tires, six months of sun exposure can deteriorate the rubber (weather check it) and you’ll be that much closer to having to replace them. And remember, if it snows a lot, occasionally brush the snow off of it so it doesn’t collapse.
Just a few suggestions to get your boat through a long winter, and hopefully be fully intact and ready to hit the water when spring rolls around next year.
