Two individuals were transported to the hospital after their motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 47 in Lewis Township in Mille Lacs County, south of 290th Avenue.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 47 when it collided with a deer just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

  

