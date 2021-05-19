A Shoreview woman, 21-year-old Sahar Ferdowsi, was pronounced dead on the scene of an ATV accident occurring on Monday, May 10 on Soo Line Trail near Stevens Road.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported that they received a 911 call of an ATV accident on May 10 in the area of 6395 Stevens Road in Wahkon.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered an ATV up against a tree on the south side of the Soo Line Trail. The ATV appeared to be traveling eastbound on the Soo Line Trail when it went off the trail hitting a tree.
The driver, Lauren Beardsley age 20 of Ankeny, IA, was transported by air ambulance to the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia and is expected to survive her injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police, the Isle Police Department, Mille Lacs Health System ambulance - Isle, and the Isle Fire Department.
This is an ongoing investigation.
