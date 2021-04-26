On March 30, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in Beaver Township. The driver of the vehicle, Karen I. Maki, 64, refused medical treatment from the McGregor Ambulance staff. Maki exhibited signs of intoxication and emitted the odor of alcohol. On scene a preliminary breath test read .20 % alcohol concentration. Maki was subsequently arrested and transported to the Aitkin County Jail on charges of 3rd Degree DWI.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. on March 30, 2021, jail staff, while tending to Maki, noted a change in her physical condition and identified possible seizure activity. Maki was immediately transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center.
After a few hours at Riverwood Healthcare Center Maki was released back to the Aitkin County Jail. Staff was in constant contact with Maki as she appeared unable to care for herself and was in need of constant nursing supervision. At 9:40 p.m. on March 31st Maki was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center. On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Maki was pronounced deceased at Riverwood Healthcare Center. A provisional autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner indicates several findings including seizure disorder, cerebromalacia, and hepatic cirrhosis.
