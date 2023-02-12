rds wrestling strecker.jpg

Ready for a reversal

Isle senior Tucker Strecker in action last week.

 Photo by shelly lamke

The Mille Lacs wrestlers had another busy week, competing against nine teams in the span of five days. Once again the Raiders proved their worth, going 5-4 on the week.

On  Jan. 31, the Raiders traveled north to take on Deer River, Rock Ridge and Nashwauk. The Raiders prevailed in two of the three matches, beating Deer River 46-36 and Nashwauk 66-16, but falling to Rock Ridge 42-40. Creeden Spengler, Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid each won all three of their matches.

