The Mille Lacs wrestlers had another busy week, competing against nine teams in the span of five days. Once again the Raiders proved their worth, going 5-4 on the week.
On Jan. 31, the Raiders traveled north to take on Deer River, Rock Ridge and Nashwauk. The Raiders prevailed in two of the three matches, beating Deer River 46-36 and Nashwauk 66-16, but falling to Rock Ridge 42-40. Creeden Spengler, Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid each won all three of their matches.
On Feb. 2, the Raiders hosted the Milaca Wolves in Onamia and held their own against a tough AA squad, but in the end fell, 48-25. Mille Lacs got out to an early lead, getting wins from Vincent Schmid, Zach Remer, Carter Adickes and Cam Wilkes, but were unable to keep any momentum against a senior-heavy Wolves team.
In the final action of the week, Mille Lacs ventured to St. Agnes to partake in a five-round team tournament. To open the action, the team wrestled well and got a pin from Landyn Remer, but dropped a tough match to Buffalo 52-28. The Raiders rebounded with a nice win against Austin, 60-24, highlighted by a first-period Tucker Strecker pin. In the third match of the day, the Raiders once again came out on top over the host St. Agnes squad, 58-21. Earl Monchamp and Bailey Geist provided the spark for the Raiders by earning pins in the match. Next up came the Lake City Tigers. After earning a 21 point lead though the 171-pound match, the Raiders could not hang on and lost a tough match, 39-36.
In the final match of the afternoon the Raiders took on the Edina Hornets, who had beaten Mille Lacs by one point last year. The match went back and forth, with the Raiders always holding a slight upper hand, but it was Chris Ecker who won an exciting 9-8 match at the 195 pound weight class that clinched the win for Mille Lacs, 39-35.
After all of this furious action, the wrestling team’s record stood at an impressive 22-9 for the season.
