Isle sophomore wrestler for the Mille Lacs Raiders, Zack Remer, and state tournament competitor the past few seasons, was ranked first in the state in his 120-pound weight category heading into the fourth week of December. However, he lost a match for the first time in a meet at Holdingford on Dec. 20 and figures to fall from first place in the latest rankings. Also, of note: Isle junior Donovan Schmid (not pictured), a transfer student to Isle this year after he excelled on the mat last season, earning a trip to state and one of the only wrestlers to beat Remer in 2021-22, was ranked fifth in the state at the 126-pound class.
Two Mille Lacs Raider girls, Nevada Graves (left) and Ashley Strang (right) wrestled as individuals at a tournament in Bemidji. Graves placed sixth and Strang won a second-place medal at the meet. The Minnesota State High School League allows girls to wrestle on a boys team if they qualify, or they can wrestle as individuals against girls (not as a member of a girls team) in other matches. They can also qualify for the state girls tournament as individuals.
In a report to the Isle School Board in December, Isle activities director told the board there were 45 individuals from Isle and Onamia Highs out for the sport grades 7-12, and as of Dec. 19, the team was 4-0 in dual meets and finished second-place at the tough Rush City Tournament.
The team competed on Dec. 20 in a meet hosted by Holdingford. A report on that event will appear after the holiday break.
