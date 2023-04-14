Driving is all about fluidity and rhythm, fitting in with the traffic and common sense (which I’m not sure is so common any more). Don’t be the one going the fastest and don’t be the one going the slowest. Either one can get you in trouble. People who drive slow think they’re being careful. In reality, they’re more than likely going to cause an accident because they’re holding up traffic, and the people behind them are going to do what it takes to get around them. If people would just try to fit in, there would be far less passing and as a result probably less accidents – and injuries, too.
Here are a few observations that drive me crazy, in no particular order:
When stopped at a stoplight – especially if you’re first in line, you have an obligation to be conscious of when the light turns green. Trying to multitask – or just plain not paying attention - and causing other people to miss the green is downright rude.
When stopping for a stop sign, the first one to come to a complete stop is the first one that should go. The person that’s going straight has the right of way over the person turning. If it’s a four way, the cars directly across from each other should go in pairs, the person that’s turning should yield to the person going straight. Don’t try to sneak a quick one in and interrupt the flow. If there’s a back-up of traffic at the signs, a rhythm should be established. Don’t interrupt the rhythm because you think your time is more important than everyone else’s.
When on a four lane divided highway, slower traffic should stay in the right lane. Remember the term slower is relative to the speed of the traffic in general, and could be very fast to you. When passing in the left lane, do it, don’t dilly-dally or tandem drive (driving side by side with another vehicle). If you’re in the left lane and you see a vehicle coming up behind you, move over to the right lane. If they want to speed, get out of the way.
When on a busy city street the left lane/fast lane rule does not apply. Tailgating on a busy city street is dumber than tailgating on the freeway because the stop and go happens much quicker.
Don’t tailgate in general; it usually won’t make the person in front of you go any faster. All it will do is make them nervous, which will in most cases make them angry. And definitely don’t tailgate in traffic, it’s not going to make traffic magically go any faster. And it makes you look like an idiot.
When approaching a red light in traffic on a city street, and there’s someone trying to turn onto that street from a side road or business, let them in, don’t just pull across the front of their vehicle and pretend they’re not there, hello!
Always use your blinkers when turning; the other drivers on the road are not mind readers. Plus, if you’re so lazy you can’t even reach up to pull your blinker on … well, that’s pretty scary.
And there you have part one and some of my pet peeves of driving. It never ceases to amaze me what some people will do out on the road. See part two coming in the future. Good luck out there and watch out for the other guy.
Erik Jacobson is a contributing writer to the Mille Lacs Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.