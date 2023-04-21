Erik Jacobson

Erik Jacobson

In part one I listed a number of pet peeves where some drivers seem to have forgotten basic etiquette and driving 101. Here’s a continuation of that list.

When turning off a highway or county road onto a side road, put your blinker on well before your turn, give people behind you plenty of warning, and use the whole turn lane, if there is one. Don’t dilly dally on the highway - especially if there’s a turn lane. For the person following a turning vehicle, if there’s a passing lane to go around them, use it! Don’t come barreling up on the person turning, the person behind you will not know what’s going on, and the person behind them and on and on. That’s how rear enders happen all the time. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.