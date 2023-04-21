In part one I listed a number of pet peeves where some drivers seem to have forgotten basic etiquette and driving 101. Here’s a continuation of that list.
When turning off a highway or county road onto a side road, put your blinker on well before your turn, give people behind you plenty of warning, and use the whole turn lane, if there is one. Don’t dilly dally on the highway - especially if there’s a turn lane. For the person following a turning vehicle, if there’s a passing lane to go around them, use it! Don’t come barreling up on the person turning, the person behind you will not know what’s going on, and the person behind them and on and on. That’s how rear enders happen all the time.
When merging onto a freeway, you should be up to the speed of the traffic by the time you’re ready to merge. Don’t make the person you’re merging in front of have to put on the brakes trying to figure out what you’re doing. Plus, you’re just getting on the freeway, the person you’re merging in front of was already there.
When turning onto a highway or county road with traffic, give it some gas, don’t make the person you’re pulling in front of have to put on the brakes, that’s rude. And, the person you’re pulling in front of was there first. Either give it some gas or wait for a bigger opening if you wanna be a slow poke.
If there’s construction and a lane is closed ahead, or if a lane ends and you have to merge, don’t be the jerk that passes all the vehicles that have already politely merged and goes to the head of the line to bud in at the last moment. That’s the reason for the slow down in the first place. And once again you look like an idiot.
I love it when someone in a business vehicle pulls a jerk move and the phone number to their company is right there on the side of the vehicle. If it upsets you enough, call the number, I’m sure the company would appreciate the feedback.
Don’t speed on side streets, try doing it in your neighborhood and see what your neighbors think.
If you’re driving an RV, or towing a trailer on a highway or county road and you choose to drive slowly, pull to the side when it’s clear once and a while and let the people stacked up behind you pass you. Don’t hold up traffic. Just because you’re not in a hurry or on vacation doesn’t mean everyone else is.
For all you truckers out there, a couple bad apples do spoil the whole bunch. I’m tired of being tailgated in the right lane, or having two rigs driving side by side (tandem driving) blocking the entire highway. I’m tired of being slowly pulled in front of when there was no one behind me. I’m tired of improperly secured loads that have debris flying off of them. We all realize you’re working, but you don’t have to be rude about it. Like I said, a couple bad apples.
Oh, and for all you hot shot motorcyclists out there that drive too fast, I love the bumper sticker that says “Start seeing motorcycles”. I can tell you it would be a lot easier to see them if they’d slow down to a little less than a blur. A couple more bad apples.
And there you have more of my pet peeves of driving, I’m sure I’ve missed a few, but it never ceases to amaze me what some people will do on the road. Good luck out there and watch out for the other guy!
Erik Jacobson is a contributing writer to the Mille Lacs Messenger.
