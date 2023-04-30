The Mille Lacs Raider elementary wrestlers ended their season with a bang on Saturday, March 25 at the Jaycees State Wrestling Tournament in Albany. The tournament was one of the largest in the state, with 640 total wrestlers in grades preK through sixth taking part in the event. Mille Lacs had 32 wrestlers (pictured above) compete and brought home the first place trophy. They were crowned state champions, beating the likes of Zimmerman and Big Lake.
Raider wrestlers had 10 grapplers participate in the Northern Youth Wrestling Association (NYWA) State Tournament in Rochester over the weekend of April 1-2. In the qualifier tournament, the team was led by Vincent Schmid (pictured second from right) who won three matches, all by pin on his way to the finals. There he was unable to pick up his fourth win, but brought home an impressive second place finish. Two other Raiders, Kyld Kresal and Coates Thorton, each won a match but were eliminated from the tournament before the medal rounds.
In the invitational portion of the tournament, Kota Hughley won three matches, two by pin, and took home the title at the first grade 50-pound class. Ryan Smaker and Benjamin Schmid each placed third in their respective weight classes.
In the girls’ divisions Madi Remer (pictured middle) led the way with a gold medal finish after pinning her way through the tournament. Hallie Hughley placed second, while both Trinity and Serenity Smaker won three matches on their way to third place finishes.
NYWA State
Most successful high school sports programs depend on strong coaching and commitment from athletes from an early age on. Mille Lacs Raider wrestling has been successful at the varsity level mostly because of the work put in by volunteer coaches teaching youngsters from Isle and Onamia from kindergarten through sixth grade. The winter of 2023 has been particularly fruitful for the young Raiders winning as a team at a tournament level and several individuals reaching the championship platforms at prestigious meets.
Jaycees state
Up and coming Raiders
The Raiders have some impressive wrestlers coming down the pipe. In the Junior Varsity and Junior High ranks this season they have put up some amazing numbers.
During the season, Raider wrestlers were placed into 113 different individual tournament brackets. Forty-four times Mille Lacs wrestlers took first and 32 times they were runner-ups. That means 67% of the time, the Raiders were in the finals of the tournament. An additional 24 times the Raiders placed third.
The overall individual tournament record for the JV/JH was 235-168 which is a 72% winning percentage.
Over the course of the season, 80% of the time, the Raiders won by pins. Five Raiders had over 20 wins and Sam Hebeisen was a perfect 21-0. Sixteen Raiders had records above .500.
