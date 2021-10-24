The Oct. 7 Crosby-Ironton cross-country meet site was changed from Ruttger’s Bay Lake to Cuyuna Rolling Hills. The new course was very challenging with big hills and difficult terrain.
The Mille Lacs Raiders team ran well there, but coach Jeff Walz didn’t want his star runner, Molly Saboo, to have to run difficult courses back to back with the GRC meet a week away, so he allowed Saboo to sit out that meet. “We like the Royalton course, but it is very challenging, it takes a toll on a runner.”
So, the trip to the Royalton meet on Oct. 12 was for the Raiders’ junior high runners only.
Mille Lacs junior high 1–2 punch are 8th-grader Liz Schleis and 7th-grader Abby Skogen. They had earned awards in almost every meet to date and They didn’t disappoint at Royalton.
They ran a courageous race on a difficult course and finished 3rd and 4th overall. Sarah Litz finished in 15th place just five places out of a medal. “If I needed Liz and Abby to run varsity I know they would do well.”
Going into the final junior high meet of the year, the GRC, Skogen and Schleis should be ranked 1–2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.