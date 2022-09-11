Carter Adickes

Skirting right end

Ninth-grader Carter Adickes (6) ran the ball eight times against Hinckley/Finlayson in his debut as a running back for the Mille Lacs Raiders.

 Photo by Bob Statz

On Sept. 1, 37 young men, including only four seniors were on the Mille Lacs Raiders roster for the opening game against the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars who had 10 seniors on their list of players. 

The Raiders also had two of their seniors, and five players overall, sitting the sidelines due to injury and nearly half of the starting 11 players were ninth-graders, so there was a real sense of a tough night ahead for this young group of lads from Onamia and Isle High Schools who were in their second year of pairing their football teams.

