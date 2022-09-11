On Sept. 1, 37 young men, including only four seniors were on the Mille Lacs Raiders roster for the opening game against the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars who had 10 seniors on their list of players.
The Raiders also had two of their seniors, and five players overall, sitting the sidelines due to injury and nearly half of the starting 11 players were ninth-graders, so there was a real sense of a tough night ahead for this young group of lads from Onamia and Isle High Schools who were in their second year of pairing their football teams.
And it did turn out to be a tough night for the home team.
The Jags scored touchdowns six of the seven times they had the ball in the first half to take a commanding 41-0 lead by halftime.
Meanwhile, the Raiders offense during the first half produced one series fumbled away, three interceptions, a punt, a blocked punt recovered by Hinckley and a series stopped on downs.
In all, the Mille Lacs offense was held to 66 total yard during the first half, including 24 yards on the ground and 42 through the air.
Because of the lopsided score after the first two quarters, the two teams decided to have “running time” during the entire second half.
The Jaguars scored just twice during the second half, but finished the game with a total of 312 yards of offense, all on the ground.
Mille Lacs finished the game with 79 total yards of offense with only six rushing yards and 73 passing yards.
Highlights of the Raider offense were the 10 passes caught by Mille Lacs receivers, including eight by gifted sophomore receiver Creedon Spengler.
