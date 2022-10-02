Thirty-two teams and over 800 runners took part in the annual Pierz Stampede Cross-country meet on Sept. 19. Those 800 runners included the junior high and junior varsity runners from the Mille Lacs Raiders girls squad. Making the top 15 in any of the races was going to be a difficult task for the young Raiders. Last year, the Raiders top runner, Molly Saboo, ended up a respectable 10th place in the varsity division.
So how did the Raiders runners do? In the Junior High race, Abby Skogen put herself in a great position running the first mile in seven minutes. Her solid start put her in 13th place with one-half mile remaining. “Some other athletes were coming up quickly behind Abby, and I was worried she might lose her positioning that she worked so hard to maintain,” Raiders coach Jeff Walz said, following the race. “But, as she has all season long, Abby found a burst near the end and finished 19th overall out of the 107 runners in her Junior High division.”
In the junior varsity race, Mille Lacs runner Liz Schleis faced 110 runners. She got off to a quality start staying where she was for most of the race, and she also finished 10th place.
Commenting on his two top runners, Walz said, “It was ironic that Molly (Saboo) last year, and Liz and Abby this year each placed 10th. I am proud of their efforts. They are amazing competitors.” Both Schleis and Skogen set personal bests for their distances in their races.
